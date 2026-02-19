MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another winter storm bringing rain, snow and cooler air this week

PHOENIX — Multiple winter storms are bringing rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona this week.

Another winter storm system will impact Arizona late Thursday into early Friday, bringing more rain, snow and wind.

Wind Advisories take effect later this evening across Mohave County and southern part of Apache County. Peak gusts in these areas could exceed 40 mph.

Winter Weather Advisories take effect on Thursday across Mohave County, the Grand Canyon, Prescott, and parts of the Mogollon Rim. Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult along I-40 between Kingman and Flagstaff.

Winter Storm Warnings take effect late Thursday evening until Friday morning for areas above 6,500 feet in elevation across the high country. This includes Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau, where an additional four to six inches of snow could fall.

Here in the Valley, we could see up to a tenth of an inch of rain in some locations in the overnight hours leading into Friday morning. The rest of the day Friday looks dry at this point.

With high pressure building back in this weekend, we're tracking another big warm-up.

Expect highs back in the 80s here in the Valley starting Sunday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.14" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

