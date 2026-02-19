Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another winter storm bringing rain, snow and cooler air this week

Multiple winter storms are bringing rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona this week. Another winter storm system will impact Arizona late Thursday into early Friday, bringing more rain, snow and wind.
Tracking another winter storm in Arizona
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Multiple winter storms are bringing rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona this week.

Another winter storm system will impact Arizona late Thursday into early Friday, bringing more rain, snow and wind.

Wind Advisories take effect later this evening across Mohave County and southern part of Apache County. Peak gusts in these areas could exceed 40 mph.

Winter Weather Advisories take effect on Thursday across Mohave County, the Grand Canyon, Prescott, and parts of the Mogollon Rim. Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult along I-40 between Kingman and Flagstaff.

Winter Storm Warnings take effect late Thursday evening until Friday morning for areas above 6,500 feet in elevation across the high country. This includes Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau, where an additional four to six inches of snow could fall.

Here in the Valley, we could see up to a tenth of an inch of rain in some locations in the overnight hours leading into Friday morning. The rest of the day Friday looks dry at this point.

With high pressure building back in this weekend, we're tracking another big warm-up.

Expect highs back in the 80s here in the Valley starting Sunday.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_c7c7bdbc45bb447db6d68e8b1630ea63.jpg

Local News

Gila River among tribes with most to lose in Colorado River water negotiations

Adam Klepp
poster_244c2e96fb1d473abb62e12d440c9a34.png

Central & Southern Arizona News

Chiricahua National Monument could become Arizona’s fourth national park

Jorge Torres
poster_7d97e2fdadb84d66b63984cc6dc835c6.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: Valley partnership turns landfill-bound cable coating into flash graphene

Justin Hobbs

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.14" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen