AM Roundup: Nancy Guthrie latest, new details in deadly Phoenix PD shooting, Woody's Toys giving kids hope

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler air is on the way!

We’ll see a slow cool-down across the Valley today as cloud cover increases. Expect highs in the low 80s around the Phoenix metro. There’s a small chance of a sprinkle tonight and again tomorrow, but most spots stay dry.

Investigators in Arizona returned Sunday to the Tucson home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie as the search for her has stretched beyond a week.

On Monday afternoon, Savannah Guthrie posted a new message online, saying, in part, that we are "in an hour of desperation."

"At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home. A ransom note received by KGUN, the Scripps News Group station in Tucson, demanded $6 million in Bitcoin for Guthrie's release. The note set a payment deadline of 5 p.m. local time on Monday and threatened her life if the deadline was not met.

The Phoenix Police Department released body cam video and 911 audio on Monday from a January incident in which officers shot someone who was not the subject of their original call.

The shooting happened on January 26 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 6 p.m.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls and could hear gunfire in the background.

"We don't know who it is. Somebody's at our house, and they are shooting at us." One caller stated. "We have kids here. They shot my brother in his ankle."

Records show that one of the gunshot victims was a resident of the home, identified as 36-year-old Christian Diaz Rendon. He was in a violent fight with the suspect, trying to subdue him, when a Phoenix police officer shot and killed Diaz Rendon. Family members say he was shot in the head.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) sent out a news release warning of a measles exposure that occurred at Sky Harbor International Airport.

The person with measles was infectious and traveled through Sky Harbor on January 29.

The exposure warning includes everyone who went through Terminal 4 from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on that date.

Officials are working with federal, state, and airport personnel to notify travelers who may have been exposed.

Seventeen years ago, Paul “Woody” Woodward's young son spent two grueling years battling childhood cancer.

While enduring difficult treatments, he received unexpected toys and gifts from strangers that helped him smile on the toughest days.

That experience changed Woody’s life, inspiring him to start hosting toy drives year-round and personally delivering thousands of gifts to children’s hospitals, first in Iowa City, where his son was treated, and now to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

