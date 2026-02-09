Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: How Woody's Toys brings children happiness on some of their toughest days

Paul 'Woody' Woodward turned a family heartbreak into a mission of joy
Seventeen years ago, Paul “Woody” Woodward's young son spent two grueling years battling childhood cancer. While enduring difficult treatments, he received unexpected toys and gifts from strangers that helped him smile on the toughest days. That experience changed Woody’s life, inspiring him to start hosting toy drives year-round and personally delivering thousands of gifts to children’s hospitals, first in Iowa City, where his son was treated, and now to Phoenix Children’s hospital.
Through his nonprofit, Woody’s Toys, he has brought comfort and happiness to tens of thousands of kids facing cancer, reminding all of us how one person’s compassion can ripple outward and make our community stronger and kinder. Through his hard work, they've been able to donate over 55,000 toys to those in need!

