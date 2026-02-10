Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air is on the way!

Temperatures have been soaring across Arizona! The Valley is starting the week with near-record warmth again as highs reach the mid 80s this afternoon. That's around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Near-record warmth to start the week, but cooler air is on the way!
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Temperatures may finally start cooling down this week!

Temperatures will drop a few degrees on Tuesday as clouds move in late in the day. Look for highs in the low 80s across the Phoenix metro area, which is still ten degrees above average for early February.

A quick-moving storm system to our south could bring some light spotty showers to parts of our state late Tuesday and Wednesday, but not much measurable rain is expected.

Here in the Valley, there's just a 10 percent chance of a few sprinkles.

A stronger storm system is expected to move in late Thursday and Friday, bringing rain chances to the Valley and a dusting of snow to parts of the high country.

Early estimates show a snow level around 7,000 feet in elevation. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

That storm will finally bring some cooler air our way, too!

Valley highs will fall into the low 70s by the end of the week, which is right near normal for this time of year.

More Impact Earth stories:
Colorado River

Impact Earth

Engineer creates drinking water from air as water shortages worsen

Justin Hobbs
poster_65b4c0798367494d88241eb47ce16fb1.jpg

Impact Earth

Could Colorado River Basin states sign short-term deal?

Manuelita Beck
poster_4b96b6921fcf47ed9f60ba868d71b679.jpg

Local News

Inside Phoenix’s water system as Colorado River cuts loom

Adam Klepp

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.95" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen