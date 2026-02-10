MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air is on the way!

PHOENIX — Temperatures may finally start cooling down this week!

Temperatures will drop a few degrees on Tuesday as clouds move in late in the day. Look for highs in the low 80s across the Phoenix metro area, which is still ten degrees above average for early February.

A quick-moving storm system to our south could bring some light spotty showers to parts of our state late Tuesday and Wednesday, but not much measurable rain is expected.

Here in the Valley, there's just a 10 percent chance of a few sprinkles.

A stronger storm system is expected to move in late Thursday and Friday, bringing rain chances to the Valley and a dusting of snow to parts of the high country.

Early estimates show a snow level around 7,000 feet in elevation. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

That storm will finally bring some cooler air our way, too!

Valley highs will fall into the low 70s by the end of the week, which is right near normal for this time of year.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.95" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

