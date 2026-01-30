AM Roundup: 9 horses killed in national forest, search for Isabella Comas in Globe, Zipps raids latest

Good Friday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, January 30; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Near-record warmth to end January!

Valley highs keep climbing through the end of the week. Temperatures soar into the 70s, with a shot at 80° by the weekend under sunny skies, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged after search warrants were issued at multiple Zipps restaurants across the Valley on Monday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on Thursday that the arrests come after a year-long investigation into unlawful employment, identity theft and document fraud.

The man faces charges including:



"Complaint with pattern and practice of knowingly employing unauthorized aliens"

"knowingly making false attestation on a Form I-9"

"knowingly transferring means of identification without authority"

"aggravated identity theft"

Officials say the individual arrested was responsible for hiring kitchen staff for all Zipps locations in Arizona. He allegedly recruited and hired individuals who had entered the country illegally at multiple locations, "using fraudulent identification documents to verify their eligibility to work via the E-Verify online employment verification system."

Three employees were charged in criminal complaints for "lying when filling out the Form I-9, stating they were U.S. citizens and using false identification and social security numbers."

According to officials, Homeland Security Investigations served 14 Zipps locations and the business's corporate headquarters with a notice of inspection requiring the company to produce their I-9 forms, after receiving information alleging that employees may have been using fraudulent identification documents to verify their eligibility to work.

The Department of Homeland Security recently purchased a large warehouse near the intersection of Waddell and Dysart roads in Surprise.

According to Maricopa County records, DHS paid more than $70 million in cash for the 418,000-square-foot property.

The agency has not publicly announced what the warehouse will be used for.

A copy of the deed obtained by ABC15 shows that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is also named on the property.

Nearly three full weeks after Isabella Comas went missing, another search will be conducted this weekend as investigators and volunteers continue efforts to locate the Avondale woman.

Comas is the subject of a Turquoise Alert and was last seen on January 11. Her disappearance has prompted an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and private investigators.

"She's somewhere. We just don't know where she is right now, and we just need to find her and bring her home," said investigator Chris Castorena with Arizona Private Investigation Services.

The investigation into her disappearance has uncovered several concerning pieces of evidence. Her phone was found at a recycling center, and her car was discovered near 60th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Court documents obtained by ABC15 reveal that police found blood stains and other concerning pieces of evidence inside the vehicle.

As each day passes, investigators working the case are focused on bringing peace and closure to Comas's family.

"I talked to the dad daily, talked to the mom and the stepdad also, and they're all concerned. They want her to come home," Castorena said.

The search is scheduled to take place at the Walmart at 100 S Ragus Road, Miami, AZ, 85532 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities are seeking information after multiple horses were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Forest officials say nine horses were found recently on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

The horses appeared to have received bullet wounds, indicating they were shot.

Officials say necropsies were completed and the carcasses were buried.

The USDA Forest Service is urging anyone with information to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 928-524-9908.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.