MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near-record warmth to end January!

PHOENIX — High pressure continues to dominate our forecast, sending temperatures soaring.

Valley highs will continue to top out in the 70s and could even hit the 80s by this weekend. That's around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Phoenix could even flirt with the record this Sunday!

We’re forecasting a high of 81 degrees, just two degrees shy of the record of 83 degrees set in 2003.

Mornings will still be chilly. Expect overnight temperatures to drop into the mid 40s to low 50s across the Valley all week.

We'll see some clouds moving through at times, but there are no chances for rain over the next seven days.

So far, January 2026 has been the third warmest January on record in Phoenix based on average temperatures. It trails only 2003 and 1986.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.66" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

