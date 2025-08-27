AM Roundup: Monsoon storms, CD7 debate, AZ no tax on tips and overtime?

Happy Wednesday! After another night of monsoon storms, we're waking up to mostly clear skies in the Valley.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, August 27; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances start to move out of the forecast

Spotty storm chances continue in the Valley, mainly during the evening hours. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 101º.

After the biggest haboob the Valley has seen in years Monday, Mother Nature showed even more of her power Tuesday night.

Isolated monsoon storms developed out near Buckeye Tuesday night and tracked east through the Valley.

About 7,000 people lost power at the height of Tuesday night's storms. You can check APS outages here and SRP outages here.

Some spots saw up to .75" of rain from the storms, you can check out rainfall totals across the Valley here.

ABC15 tracking monsoon storms in the West Valley Tuesday night

The candidates running to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District participated in a debate Tuesday night ahead of the special election.

The seat was opened following Raúl Grijalva's death, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Arizona's third and seventh districts, for 22 years, and had announced in October that he would not be running for another term.

Following the July primary, Democrat Adelita Grijalva, Raúl's daughter, will face off against Republican Daniel Butierez in the special general election on September 23.

CD7 special election candidates participate in debate before early voting begins

The Arizona Senate’s majority leader says he wants to pass President Donald Trump’s “no tax” on tips or overtime at the state level.

The president’s big tax bill – known as the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” -- includes a tax deduction for income from tips and overtime. Starting next year for income earned in 2025, eligible workers will be able to take tax deduction for their tips and overtime on top of the standard deduction.

“We're going to have to pass some of those cuts through our own tax system,” Majority Leader John Kavanagh told ABC15. “And we're not going to be taxing the overtime. We're not going to be taxing the things that the federal government made untaxable, like tips.”

Across the aisle, Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan called the idea “a mirage.”

“We see Republicans at the federal level, you know, hiding behind this mirage of no tax on tips and overtime,” she said. “And state-level Republicans doing the same, putting forward a pretend idea that is actually not going to result in benefits to the working-class families who need it.”

Red Mountain High School senior Milton Renshaw has been active in school life for years, but this year he stepped into a new role: co-student body president.

Encouraged by teachers, friends, and family, Milton drew inspiration from a story ABC15 aired last year about a student with autism who was elected class president at his middle school.

Now, Milton has made history himself as the school’s first student body president with special needs.

Teen becomes first student body president with special needs at Red Mountain High School