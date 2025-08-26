6PM: Candidates for CD7 race participate in 2025 special election debate

PHOENIX — The candidates are set to take the stage Tuesday evening for a debate ahead of the special election for Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

The seat was opened following Raúl Grijalva's death, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Arizona's third and seventh districts, for 22 years, and had announced in October that he would not be running for another term.

Following the July primary, Democrat Adelita Grijalva, Raúl's daughter, will face off against Republican Daniel Butierez in the special general election on September 23. See previous ABC15 coverage from the primary in the player above.

Watch the debate live tonight at 6 p.m. on the ABC15 Streaming App, YouTube or check back to this article for a live feed.