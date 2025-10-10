Phoenix trucker waited 10 months to get paid. Let ABC15 Know steps in to get his pay day

He did the work, but now a Phoenix man can’t get paid.

The Let ABC15 Know team helped an independent trucker collect his earnings after he was ghosted for nearly 10 months.

He was hired as a contractor for a trucking transport business based in Arizona, and his numerous attempts to get the company to pay up had him fed up.

“I (I’ve) always dreamed of being a trucker for one, and when I got that opportunity, I seized it,” said Kervin, who own his trucking and transport business in Phoenix.

He’s proud of the work he does, often hauling and transporting in Arizona and California. “I went into business not as a driver but as an owner,” said Kervin.

Back in October 2024, he said he was hired as a contractor to aggregate transport for the company.

Kervin added, “Basically what we do is move rock and sand gravel from the pit to the job site or the job site to the pit.”

He was hoping this work would help expand his business. “So, the agreement was when I purchased the trailer that they would put me on dispatch,” explained Kervin.

The small business owner said he did a month’s worth of transport jobs at different work sites, some transports paid by the hour, while others paid by the weight of the load.

In the end, Kervin should have been paid around $7,500.

“I submitted all the paperwork and invoices completely I still have not been paid,” Kervin said.

Waiting nearly 10 months to get your paycheck, can you imagine? It was a grim reality.

Kervin said he felt like the owner was ‘kicking the can down the road,’ giving excuses or worse, ignoring his calls and texts altogether.

“It’s kind of disheartening.”

I emailed and called the owner of the transport trucking business, who admitted he did owe Kervin.

The owner told me that their company had been cash-strapped after they were not paid for finishing a major job.

The owner did agree to pay Kervin what he was owed.

Kervin said two weeks after I spoke with the owner, he received a check in the mail for $2,500.

The second check for the remaining balance is expected anytime now! Problem solved!

“Being a contractor, I understand that there can be cash flow problems at times, that’s why I was patient, well very patient,” Kervin explained.

If you’re a small business owner or you’re in a similar situation, here are a few options you can take to get your money: