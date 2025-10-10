WATCH: From wafers to workforce: a look at Arizona’s chip future

PHOENIX — As Arizona cements itself as the nation’s semiconductor production hub, the focus is shifting from building factories to building the workforce.

Intel’s new Fab 52 in Chandler, a nearly 3-million-square-foot facility built with support from the CHIPS Act hopes to bring thousands of high-paying jobs to the Valley. State leaders say it’s just the start of a tech boom that will ripple through the economy.

To inspire the next generation of engineers, local chipmaker ASM and the Arizona Science Center have teamed up on a new exhibit called “From Sand to Stars: A Semiconductor Adventure.” Students can see real silicon wafers up close and explore the technology that powers everything from phones to spacecraft.

ASM is even sponsoring field trips for 50 low-income schools, giving kids across the Valley a firsthand look at Arizona’s growing role in the world of microchips.

