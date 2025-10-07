Mayor Gallego: SEMICON showcases Phoenix's tech leadership

PHOENIX — Valley officials and industry partners have been working for years to bring SEMICON West to Phoenix. Their efforts paid off.

The city of Phoenix, which operates the Phoenix Convention Center, is strategic about the type of conferences it brings to the community and landing SEMICON West is a significant success for the city, Mayor Kate Gallego told the Business Journal.

SEMICON West — the semiconductor industry’s largest trade conference — is set for Oct. 7-9 at the Convention Center, marking the first time the conference will be held outside the Bay Area.

The economic impact of SEMICON West is expected to exceed more than $80 million and will likely generate new semiconductor-related investments and growth opportunities for Arizona companies, Gallego said.

