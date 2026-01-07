DOJ sues Arizona, Connecticut over failure to provide voter information

The United States Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that it filed lawsuits against the states of Arizona and Connecticut for failing to provide voter information that it requested.

According to the announcement, the DOJ asked both states for their full voter registration lists.

“This Department of Justice has now sued 23 states for failing to provide voter roll data and will continue filing lawsuits to protect American elections,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in the announcement. “Accurate voter rolls are the foundation of election integrity, and any state that fails to meet this basic obligation of transparency can expect to see us in court.”

The suits cite that Bondi is charged by Congress to enforce the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, both of which are intended to ensure states not only have proper and effective voter registration but voter list maintenance programs as well.

It was also noted that Bondi can use the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to request the production, inspection and analysis of a state’s full voter registration lists

