Freeport-McMoRan downtown Phoenix office tower trades hands

PHOENIX — A notable downtown Phoenix high-rise found a buyer just before the new year.

Foundation 333 LLC — an entity led by Izhak Ben Shabat and Kenneth Losch — acquired the office portion of downtown Phoenix's 333 North Central building from Peakstone Realty Trust on Dec. 30, according to Maricopa County records.

The 26-story high-rise, built in 2010 at 333 N. Central Ave., had been the longtime home of Freeport-McMoRan until the mining giant began moving out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The portion of the property acquired by Foundation 333 includes the top eight floors, amounting to roughly 250,000 square-feet of office space.

It also includes the first-floor retail space and parking rights.

The lower half of the tower is occupied by the 242-room Westin Phoenix Downtown hotel, which is not included in the sale.

