WATCH: Gilbert family hoping to raise money for accessible van

GILBERT, AZ — He’s crossed the finish lines most of us only dream of — marathons in Boston and Phoenix, and Ironman races — and each one has been powered by heart and hope. But now, the Gilbert man living with Cerebral Palsy, named Dayton Hayward, who's overcome so much, faces a different kind of challenge: getting to the starting line.

With no wheelchair-accessible van, Dayton’s family must lift him into their vehicle. It's something that’s become nearly impossible now that he’s a grown man, which means missing family milestones, games, and gatherings.

The Haywards are hoping to raise enough money for a wheelchair-accessible van, which is a simple thing that would mean everything, giving Dayton the chance to cheer on his younger siblings at sporting events, join family outings, and allow him to live his fullest life.

Through fundraisers and donation drives, the family has raised over $60,000, much of that through their GoFundMe fundraiser, but the van costs $80,000.

The Haywards are hoping to get across this finish line and thank those who have helped so far. Watch the full story in the video player above.