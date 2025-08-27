RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? August 26, 2025

PHOENIX — Monsoon rain and thunderstorms are moving through the Valley Tuesday night, for the second day in a row. The storms brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and high winds.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10:43 p.m.

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.55"

Central Phoenix (Perry Park): 0.12"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.28"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.24"

Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.31"

Glendale: 0.04"

Goodyear (Bullard Ave and Indian School Road): 0.28"

Laveen: 0.31"

Litchfield Park: 0.16"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek Park): 1.06"

North Scottsdale (Scottsdale & Pinnacle Peak roads): 0.16"

South Phoenix (23rd Ave and Roeser Rd): 0.39"

West Phoenix (Salt River at 67th Ave): 0.91"