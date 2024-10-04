Power of inclusion: Scottsdale student with autism elected class president

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Lucas Taylor is Mohave Middle School's newest Student Class President! The Scottsdale student's election by his peers is a significant and historic achievement, making him the district's first special needs student to win the election through a popular vote.

Just five years ago, Taylor was working on regulating his emotions and learning social skills, and, with the help of a supportive community, he is the first autistic student at his school to be named class president. He has also been able to transition from special-needs classes to full-time general education.

His peers have embraced him every step of the way, and their overwhelming support has given him the confidence to not only run for office but to deliver speeches and become a leader among his peers.

Watch Taylor's journey of perseverance, growth, and power of inclusion in the video player above.