Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Teen becomes first student body president with special needs at Red Mountain High School

He drew inspiration from another student who shared his story with ABC15 in 2024
Red Mountain High School senior Milton Renshaw has been active in school life for years, but this year he stepped into a new role as co-student body president.
Teen becomes first student body president with special needs at Red Mountain High School
Posted

MESA, AZ — Red Mountain High School senior Milton Renshaw has been active in school life for years, but this year he stepped into a new role: co-student body president.

Encouraged by teachers, friends, and family, Milton drew inspiration from a story ABC15 aired last year about a student with autism who was elected class president at his middle school.

Now, Milton has made history himself as the school’s first student body president with special needs.

His story is about courage, representation, and what it means when one leader’s journey sparks another. Watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo