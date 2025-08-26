Teen becomes first student body president with special needs at Red Mountain High School

MESA, AZ — Red Mountain High School senior Milton Renshaw has been active in school life for years, but this year he stepped into a new role: co-student body president.
Encouraged by teachers, friends, and family, Milton drew inspiration from a story ABC15 aired last year about a student with autism who was elected class president at his middle school.
Now, Milton has made history himself as the school’s first student body president with special needs.
His story is about courage, representation, and what it means when one leader’s journey sparks another. Watch the full story in the video player above.
