AM Roundup: Monsoon storm chances, Surprise teen arrested after house fire, L-202 wrong-way driver

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances to start the week

A surge of monsoon moisture is keeping storm chances in play this afternoon. Expect gusty winds and isolated downpours, especially later tonight. Otherwise, it's partly cloudy with a high of 103º.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Alina:

Kidcaster Alina gives your Monday morning forecast from Estrella Vista Elementary School

A 16-year-old is facing charges after a house fire Saturday night was determined to be intentionally set in Surprise.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Surprise Police and Fire-Medical crews responded to a residential fire near Cotton and Paradise lanes.

According to officials, everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before emergency crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Crew members were able to keep the damage limited to a single house. Nearby homes were not affected.

Surprise police later confirmed the fire was started on purpose. A juvenile who lives in the home was taken into custody and is now facing arson and endangerment charges.

No additional identifying details will be released because of the suspect's age.

For the first time ever, a team representing Native American tribes will compete in the prestigious Babe Ruth World Series, giving young players from across the country a chance to showcase their talents on a national stage.

More than 160 youth baseball players from over 40 tribes in eight different states gathered at Salt River Fields in Arizona for the first-ever Native Nations Tournament. To select an all-star team that will represent Native Nations at the World Series in Missouri this August.

"We will have an all-star team from this tournament that will represent us on the Babe Ruth World Series stage. We're going to send a sovereign Native American team," said D.J. Carrasco, founder of Native Nations.

The tournament marks a significant milestone in baseball history, providing Native American players with opportunities that weren't always available to them.

For young players like Jayceon Hardy, a member of the Navajo Nation, the tournament represents a pathway to achieving his dreams.

'We too play ball,' Native American youth baseball players get historic opportunity

A man is now facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated DUI, after what started as a welfare check early Sunday morning in Mesa.

Officers from the Mesa Police Department say they responded to a welfare check in a parking lot near Power Road and McDowell around 4:30 a.m. when a man was yelling for help near a vehicle.

According to Mesa police, when they arrived, the man was acting erratically and appeared to be under the influence.

As officers approached, the man jumped into the vehicle and began driving the wrong way in northbound lanes on Power Road.

The driver then entered Loop 202, where officers performed a PIT maneuver and were able to bring the car to a stop.

A Valley nonprofit that started as a small pop-up is set to open its first permanent location, continuing its mission to serve coffee with a purpose.

Ri’s Coffee, a nonprofit coffee shop that employs adults with developmental disabilities, is preparing to open a 7,000-square-foot standalone location near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road in September.

“We’ll have a really long bar here, it’s gonna be a very nice height for wheelchairs,” said co-founder Bethany Stanton, as she walked through the construction site.

The shop was inspired by Stanton’s sister, Ri, who was born with cerebral palsy. After seeing limited job opportunities for her sister post-high school, Stanton decided to create them instead.

“So Ri’s Coffee is a nonprofit coffee shop that hires adults with developmental disabilities,” she said.