MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances to start the week

A surge of monsoon moisture is keeping storm chances in play today and Tuesday.
PHOENIX — A surge of monsoon moisture is keeping storm chances in play today and Tuesday.

Storms will be hit and miss across the Valley, but some spots could pick up measurable rain.

Gusty winds and isolated downpours are the main threats, especially late tonight into early Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay several degrees below normal, with highs in the low 100s to start the week.

By Wednesday, drier air moves in, shutting down storm chances and setting the stage for a rapid warm-up.

As moisture fades, the heat cranks up!

Phoenix could be flirting with 110° again by the end of the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.40" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
