Teenager in custody after allegedly starting a house fire in Surprise overnight

SURPRISE, AZ — A 16-year-old is facing charges after a house fire Saturday night was determined to be intentionally set in Surprise.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Surprise Police and Fire-Medical crews responded to a residential fire near Cotton and Paradise Lanes.

According to officials, everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before emergency crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Crew members were able to keep the damage limited to a single house. Nearby homes were not affected.

Surprise police later confirmed the fire was started on purpose. A juvenile who lives in the home was taken into custody and is now facing arson and endangerment charges.

No additional identifying details will be released because of the suspect's age.

The investigation remains ongoing.