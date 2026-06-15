AM Roundup: Monsoon season begins, child drowning incidents, traffic cams future

PHOENIX — It's the first day of monsoon season, and there's a chance of rain! Maybe the monsoon will bring us a heavy dose of much-needed rain this summer?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, June 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances to kick off monsoon season in Arizona

Monsoon season kicks off with a bang in the Valley.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible today with partly cloudy skies and a high of 109.

Two children were pulled from pools in Gilbert and Goodyear on Sunday evening, leaving a one-year-old boy dead and another child taken to the hospital.

The first drowning call came out of Gilbert, where police say they were called to the home near Higley and Elliot roads just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they began lifesaving efforts on a 1-year-old boy before he was taken to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Then, around 7:30 p.m., Goodyear police say they were called to a home near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street for a possible child drowning.

First responders arrived and found family members performing CPR on the child. The child was reportedly breathing and taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment.

A woman has died after a house fire in Glendale early Sunday morning.

Glendale police say they were called to the home near 67th and Peoria avenues around 1:30 a.m. for a reported house fire.

An elderly female was pulled from the burning home.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Woman dies after house fire near 67th and Peoria avenues in Glendale

A controversial form of traffic enforcement will soon be in the hands of Arizona voters.

Lawmakers have approved a ballot measure that would require local voter approval for cities to continue operating photo enforcement programs, including speed and red-light cameras.

Photo enforcement systems have recently returned to Phoenix and remain in use in several Valley communities, including Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley. Supporters say the cameras improve safety and encourage drivers to slow down, while critics argue they prioritize revenue generation and outsource law enforcement functions.

The measure, approved during the 2026 legislative session, will appear before voters statewide this November.

Arizona voters to decide future of traffic enforcement cameras

The coach is the same. The system is the same. The core is the same.

That is nothing against Rod Brind'Amour, considered one of the best behind the bench in the NHL, or Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis, who have been the centerpiece of the Carolina Hurricanes, making the playoffs year after year.

But the difference this year came from all the new talent general manager Eric Tulsky added over the past 17 months to get over the hump.

It added up to the franchise winning the Stanley Cup for the second time and first since 2006.

Our Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon sat down with Valley hockey legend Shane Doan to break down the Stanley Cup win and talk about the future of hockey in Arizona. Watch in the player below:

Shane Doan talks with Craig and Collin about Stanley Cup and Arizona hockey