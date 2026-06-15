MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances to kick off monsoon season in Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon season is here and it's making quite the entrance in State 48!

Parts of the Valley and central Arizona are already seeing scattered showers and storms this morning.

More are on the way.

Afternoon storms will fire near and along the Mogollon Rim. Outflow boundaries from those storms could push toward the Valley by late afternoon and early evening. If they make it to the metro, expect additional storms to develop.

The heat isn't going anywhere either. Highs will flirt with 110 degrees today, which is nearly five degrees above average for mid-June.

A drier pattern returns mid-week, however. Temperatures hold near 110 through Wednesday before dropping back closer to normal by the end of the week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (0.00" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

