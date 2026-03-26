AM Roundup: MCAO 'very concerned' about Goodyear PD evidence issues, D-backs Opening Day

PHOENIX — Happy Opening Day, baseball fans! D-backs games mean something starting today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, March 26; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More record heat across Arizona

History continues to be made in the valley.

Today's forecast calls for triple digits, tying the record of 100 set in the late 80s.

Records are expected to fall every day through the end of the week.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and City of Goodyear are publicly addressing growing concerns with police evidence that has put a child murder trial and possibly other cases in jeopardy.

The ABC15 Investigators first reported that the trial of Lisa and Germayne Cunningham was suspended indefinitely, because Goodyear police cannot prove the chain of custody for evidence going back years.

On Wednesday, the Goodyear Police Department released its first public statement regarding its handling of evidence.

It said the agency, beginning in April, is bringing in an "external firm" to review their property and evidence unit and recommend fixes.

"The Goodyear Police Department will continue to cooperate fully with all investigative and review processes and remains committed to transparency while safeguarding the integrity of the judicial system," the statement read in part.

MCAO 'very concerned about' child murder trial amid Goodyear evidence issues

A convicted sex offender who spent years on the run is facing new charges after police say he posed as a licensed contractor to defraud Mesa homeowners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Edward Carr, who authorities say used multiple aliases including "Bryan Jones," allegedly targeted residents on Facebook, demanding massive upfront payments for home renovations that were left unfinished or severely damaged.

One Mesa homeowner who spoke to ABC15 posted on Facebook last year that they were looking for a licensed contractor to build a back porch. Carr responded, claiming to be licensed, and brought crews to the home. Without completing the initial project, Carr convinced the homeowner that additional work was needed, including a new roof and bathroom.

"He said that this was wrong, that was wrong, and you know, convinced us that we needed a new roof, so we had to get new roofs," the homeowner said. "He kept on starting job after job.”

Court documents show the homeowner ultimately paid more than $233,000. The victim was left with damaged air conditioning lines, incorrect flooring, and a commercial dumpster sitting in the driveway that Carr never paid for. And that dollar figure is just what Carr is believed to have taken or defrauded. It will take thousands more dollars to repair the damage and mess left behind.

Fugitive arrested in massive fake contractor fraud scheme

From local school boards to state lawmakers, communities across Arizona are looking at changing celebrations and buildings honoring the late labor activist Cesar Chavez, who has been accused of sexual abuse. Last week, United Farm Workers cofounder Dolores Huerta made allegations against Cesar Chavez, shaking his home state.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved a motion to begin the process of renaming the City's March 31 holiday to Farmworkers Day and remove the name of Cesar Chavez from City-owned assets, including streets, parks, facilites and public artwork.

“This is about doing what is right for our community,” said Councilwoman Betty Guardado. “When survivors come forward and painful truths are brought to light, we have a responsibility to listen, to acknowledge that harm, and to act. We cannot continue to honor individuals in ways that conflict with the values we hold as a city—especially when those values include protecting women, children, and the most vulnerable.”

According to a release and part of the motion, the City will immediately begin "removing ceremonial signage and initiate formal processes to rename Cesar Chavez Plaza, the Cesar Chavez Library, and other City facilities. The Phoenix Parks Board will also begin reviewing park names and facilities in accordance with its policies, and the Arts and Culture Commission will evaluate public artwork associated with Chavez."

Phoenix City Council approves motion to begin Cesar Chavez renaming process

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The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster is here, featuring 2025 All-Stars Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, offseason additions Nolan Arenado and Paul Sewald along with several youngsters who will start a season in the big leagues for the first time.

Jordan Lawlar, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa made the cut and will experience the fanfare of Opening Day for the first time.

Meanwhile, the bullpen features zero left-handed pitchers, as the D-backs will rely on righties with reverse splits to take on the left-handed boppers in opposing lineups to start the year.

Zac Gallen will start Opening Day on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, followed by Ryne Nelson and Eduardo Rodriguez. Geraldo Perdomo, Carroll and Marte will make up the top three in the lineup in some order.