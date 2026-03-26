MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat across Arizona

PHOENIX — Our sizzling March heatwave continues.

Phoenix has already seen 8 days in a row in the triple digits. Prior to this year, we had only hit 100 degrees once in the month of March since records began in the late 1800s.

But, we won't stop there. Triple digits are in the forecast for the rest of the week with daily heat records likely tied or broken every day.

Limit your time outside during the heat of the day and make sure to stay hydrated as temperatures continue to run around 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Over the weekend, the big ridge of high pressure that's been locked in place over the Southwest will start to shift east. This will allow moisture to stream in from the south, a set-up we typically only see during the monsoon.

That increased moisture could lead to shower and thunderstorm development over the higher terrain Saturday and Sunday.

Valley temperatures will drop into the 90s for the start of next week and we may even see highs in the 80s as early as Wednesday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.18" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

