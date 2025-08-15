AM Roundup: Man who killed a DPS trooper sentenced to 25 years in prison, more storms possible tonight

It's the end of the work week, and the rain keeps coming.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for 8-15-25; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon moisture returns, increasing storm chances across Arizona

It's been a stormy start to Friday in parts of the Valley, and more storms are possible tonight.

Storm chances hold at 50% today with a high of 103º.

The man who killed an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in 2018 has been sentenced to prison for the murder of a DPS trooper.

In court Thursday, a judge sentenced Isaac King to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was 24 years old at the time, was shot and killed in the line of duty during a roadside struggle on the Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

Edenhofer was one of three officers who responded to the scene on I-10 after reports that a man had been throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Two other troopers were also hurt in the fight with the suspect.

Man who killed a DPS trooper in 2018 sentenced to 25 years in prison

Hundreds dressed in pink gathered together Thursday at Empower College Prep to honor 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste. It was about two weeks ago that the young girl died at Phoenix Children's. Rebekah had been transported here to the Valley after being found in Holbrook, Arizona, with severe injuries.

Her dad, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, have both been arrested and charged with murder and child abuse.

Former teachers and family described the young girl as kind, curious, and smart. Through tears, people shared memories, noting the bright light she brought to the school despite struggles at home.

"Today is not only about mourning her loss, but carrying forward the light she brought to our classrooms," said Empower's Director of Student Services Natalina Mariscal.

Court documents show that the Baptiste family moved from Phoenix to rural Apache County at the beginning of July. Rebekah and her two siblings were previously students at Empower and lived not too far from the central Phoenix school.

A new report was released by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office last week, detailing the interviews with Baptiste and Woods.

Hundreds gather to honor the life of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article discusses allegations of sexualized hazing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Peoria police tell ABC15 that they have reopened a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexualized hazing inside a powerhouse high school wrestling program.

The case, which had previously been investigated and was closed a year ago, involves wrestlers at Liberty High School in Peoria.

Some parents told ABC15 that Liberty has a top-notch program, run with integrity, that turns out state champions. Other parents told ABC15 there has been too much secrecy after some wrestlers said they witnessed sexualized hazing.

One of the parents spoke during the public comment portion of Peoria Unified School District’s school board meeting Thursday night.

"I would like to take the next three minutes to put on record my concern in PUSD’s disregard to children’s safety,” said Kim Cobb, the parent of a former Liberty High School wrestler.

Peoria police reopen case involving sexual hazing allegations

Two second-grade girls who walked off campus at Shaw Montessori in downtown Phoenix were found safe after a three-hour search that brought the community together in a powerful display of support.

The students left campus around 3 p.m. Monday in triple-digit heat, prompting an extensive search effort that included parents, staff, and even the Phoenix Police helicopter.

Miranda Wilfrert received an alarming call from her husband that afternoon.

"We're not coming home yet, two little girls are missing," Wilfrert said.

Her husband joined other parents and staff members canvassing the area looking for the missing children.

By 6 p.m., Phoenix police found the two girls unharmed just a block and a half away from the campus in an apartment lobby.

Principal Susan Engdall showed ABC15 the front door where the second-graders exited the school. She explained the students walked past mulch intended for the campus gardens, hid behind rocks, and then left the property.

Safety protocols questioned after 7-year-old students leave Phoenix school unnoticed