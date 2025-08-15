Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms coming today!

Parts of the Valley have already seen gusty winds, blowing dust, rain and lightning and chances for more are in the forecast on Thursday and Friday.
More chances of rain across the Valley
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture has been surging into the Valley, dumping heavy rain in several spots.

Parts of northeast Scottsdale have already picked up nearly two inches!

Flood Warnings are in place until 7 a.m. after Doppler radar and rain gauges picked up one to two inches of rain in parts of the southeast Valley, with another quarter-inch possible in spots.

Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and nearby communities are all in the warned area.

Flooding is already happening along Indian Bend Wash, and water levels are running high in creeks and washes like New River, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, and the Salt River.

Turn around, don’t drown. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

Flooding could also be an issue in the high country today. A Flood Watch is up for parts of the Kaibab Plateau, including recently burned areas near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Beyond the rain, some neighborhoods have also faced gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, and street flooding.

We’re likely not done yet!

More storms could fire up later this evening, bringing all the classic monsoon hazards: strong winds, reduced visibility in blowing dust, heavy downpours, localized flooding, and dangerous lightning.

Storm chances fade over the weekend as highs return to around 105 degrees in Phoenix.

High pressure returns next week, pushing temperatures back above 110 by Wednesday and Thursday.

More Impact Earth stories:
Screenshot 2025-08-11 at 8.50.39 AM.png

Impact Earth

Ongoing drought puts pressure on states to reach new Co. River sharing agreement

Adam Klepp and Geneva Zoltek
poster_e6feed6683dd4e7ca9cb80dc3e98e501.jpg

Impact Earth

A look at the urban heat island effect and solutions to cool the Valley

Leah Sarnoff and Daniel Peck (ABC News), and abc15.com staff
poster_f057193ddeb24804af492937dbb0eebd.jpg

Impact Earth

Mining project near San Pedro River moves forward, despite concerns

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.20" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen