Man who killed a DPS trooper in 2018 sentenced to 25 years in prison

PHOENIX — The man who killed an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in 2018 has been sentenced to prison for the murder of a DPS trooper.

In court Thursday, a judge sentenced Isaac King to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was 24 years old at the time, was shot and killed in the line of duty during a roadside struggle on the Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

Edenhofer was one of three officers who responded to the scene on I-10 after reports that a man had been throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Two other troopers were also hurt in the fight with the suspect.

The incident occurred on July 25, 2018, when a confrontation ensued when officers tried to get Isaac King off the roadway to detain him.

King grabbed another trooper's weapon and fired two rounds. One hit Edenhofer, who died at a hospital. A second trooper was shot in the shoulder and wounded, but later recovered.

King was also hospitalized after getting injured in the altercation with troopers.

He was later released from a hospital and taken into custody. King's attorneys initially made a not-guilty plea on his behalf to murder and other charges.

Several years later, in January 2025, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.