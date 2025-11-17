Valley veteran continues to serve community through Military Assistance Mission 

PHOENIX — When it comes to giving back to families who serve, Military Assistance Mission, or MAM, ensures that no veteran is left behind.

MAM was started by Gold Star Mom Margy Bons, who lost her son, U.S. Marine Sgt. Michael. A Marzano, who was killed in Iraq in 2005.

The group steps in to help military members and their families in a variety of ways - like providing financial assistance for things like rent payments, mortgage payments, car insurance, car payments, food, education, and more.

They also hold events like the Baby Bundle Bash, providing much-needed care items for babies and young families just starting out.

And in many ways, they are providing purpose for their volunteers, like Rafael Cruz from Glendale, who happens to be a veteran himself.

Cruz served in the U.S. Army for four years before becoming a member of the Army National Guard in Arizona. Altogether, he spent 27 years serving our country; he now gets to serve in a different way as a volunteer for MAM.

While at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, Cruz said he still had his uniform.

"And it fits!" Cruz said with a smile on his face.

Consider it one of many accomplishments in what has been a lifetime full of accomplishments for Cruz.

As a loving father and husband, Cruz never thought twice about having to sacrifice for his country. He remembered going to South Korea and touring the DMZ.

"To go to the DMZ, before crossing Freedom Bridge, we had to sign a waiver saying essentially the U.S. Government does not negotiate POWs in the event that something would happen, but nothing happened," Cruz said.

Cruz added it was scary at the time because "there was no turning back."

After the Army, Cruz would try civilian life, but soon realized something was missing.

"I missed the military. I missed the structure. I missed the camaraderie with all the troops."

From there, Cruz joined the Army National Guard in Arizona, moving with his wife and young family from New York.

In total, Cruz would spend 27 years serving our country, remembering the moment he retired in 2007.

"It was hard," says Cruz. "Missing all the people was the hardest part."

Even though it was time to say goodbye to his years of military service, a new mission for Cruz was just beginning.

In 2022, Cruz began volunteering for MAM. His main responsibility, he says, is fundraising and finding businesses to get involved in the mission - but that's not all he does.

"I put together what looked like diapers, clothes, high chairs - all the things that a new mom or a new family would need."

Cruz assists with MAM's Baby Bundles Bash, making sure young military families are set up for success.

"Selfless service. You put people first before yourself," explains Cruz.

Cruz and his wife, Linda, were also nominated for MAM's Volunteer of the Year in 2024. To learn more about MAM, click here.

To learn more about ABC15's Operation Santa Claus and to donate now, click here.