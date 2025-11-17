Two hurt in crash involving semi-trucks near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Two people were taken to hospitals after a series of crashes in the West Valley early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a hit-and-run collision occurred on the highway before a secondary collision happened at a nearby intersection.

Video from the scene near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street showed a passenger car that was seriously damaged after a crash involving two semi-trucks.

DPS says no one was injured during the initial hit-and-run crash on the freeway.

The extent of injuries in the secondary crash involving the semi-trucks is not yet known, but officials say two people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

