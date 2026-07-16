AM Roundup: Man arrested for 2022 murder, Officer Moldovan takes the stand, boy dies after being found in car

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! A Flood Watch goes into place this afternoon. Make sure you have your umbrella for the drive home!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, July 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Weather Action Day

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for central and southern Arizona on Thursday with the potential for storms that drop 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour!

With that potential for heavy rain and flooding, Thursday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to prepare for possible storms here in the Valley, especially on Thursday evening.

A man accused of fleeing to Mexico after a 2022 Phoenix homicide appeared in court Wednesday evening and had his bond raised to $2 million cash only.

Ricardo Melendez Hernandez, 25, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a 2022 grand jury warrant, according to a prosecutor in court Wednesday night.

Hernandez was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's Intake Transfer and Release facility on July 15 after being arrested. Prosecutors say he was detained when he crossed back into the United States from Mexico and was then brought to Maricopa County.

Prosecutor Ashley Stetson with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office asked the court to raise Hernandez's bond from $1 million to $2 million cash only, citing his flight risk and the danger she said he poses to the community.

Maricopa County Superior Court

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan took the stand Wednesday to face the man accused of shooting him 8 times nearly five years ago.

Moldovan used a walker to reach the witness stand as the trial of Essa Williams got underway.

Williams, now 28, is accused of shooting Moldovan in December 2021 after officers responded to reports of cars racing and doing donuts near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Additional calls placed officers near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, where they spotted a black Dodge Charger pull into a parking lot. When officers pulled in, they saw a man, later identified as Williams, then 24, jump the fence into a nearby apartment complex.

Moldovan located Williams hiding on a covered patio. According to prosecutors, Williams was on his cellphone with his girlfriend when Moldovan approached. Prosecutors say their entire interaction lasted 30 seconds.

Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan takes the stand in Essa Williams trial

Police are investigating after a boy died after being found in a car on Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 6:30 p.m. for a reported injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a boy in critical condition.

The boy had been found inside a vehicle by his parent.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Every sprint. Every rep in the weight room. Every catch during practice.

For Zerek Sidney, this offseason has meant more than preparing for his senior football season.

After missing much of last year because of a serious illness, the highly recruited Desert Edge wide receiver is healthy again and motivated to make the most of every opportunity.

"More motivation this year, for sure," Sidney said. "A lot of people counted me out last year."

The senior's return marks a sharp contrast from a season spent watching from the sideline instead of making plays on Friday nights.

Top AZ football recruit returns to field after scary battle with Valley Fever