AM Roundup: Man accused of breaking into ME's office and committing sexual acts, Glendale police shooting

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! We're so close to an extended holiday weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, May 21; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up as we head toward Memorial Day

Our slow warming trend continues today and through Memorial Day weekend. Look for sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. Temperatures climb into the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday. The first 100s of the stretch arrive Sunday and hold through Memorial Day.

A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office and gaining access to corpses, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC15.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that they responded to a 911 call at the M.E.'s office shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a possible burglary.

During a search of the building, authorities located an individual and took them into custody.

Fenris Lu, 31, had an initial appearance in Maricopa County court on Wednesday on burglary charges and multiple counts of sexual conduct with a dead body.

Investigators allege Lu had sexual conduct with several of the bodies, according to sources.

Sources: Man accused of breaking into Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, committing sexual acts

Officers were involved in a shooting at a shopping center in Glendale on Wednesday morning, police say.

The incident occurred at a business near 67th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 a.m. when officers responded to investigate a domestic violence incident.

One person was shot by officers and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Glendale Police Department officials say.

No officers were injured during the incident.

One hurt in shooting involving officers at business near 67th Avenue and Bell Road

Chandler residents who oppose automated license plate reader cameras plan to fill City Hall on Thursday night as the city council prepares to vote on whether to renew its contract with Flock Safety.

The city currently operates 40 Flock cameras citywide. The vote would renew that contract for just over $153,000.

Nathan Taylortaft, co-director of East Valley Unite, is organizing residents to attend Thursday's meeting and push the city to cut ties with Flock.

"This mass surveillance of the public without consent is a key concern," Taylortaft said.

Chandler police say the data shows the system is working.

The city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Chandler residents headed to city hall over vote on license plate surveillance cameras

Army veteran Bryan Laughter says he knew he was “going nowhere fast” when he called a friend and asked for a ride to detox.

The former combat engineer planned on a career in the military, following in the footsteps of his family. But after an early discharge from the Army and a divorce that resurfaced old trauma and shame, alcohol took over his life and eventually left him homeless and staying with family.

“I really loved it in the Army. I found a sense of purpose there,” Laughter said. “When all these things happened, it was devastating. I came home, and I started using substances… alcohol and cocaine. My life became unmanageable.”

Laughter is one of a growing number of veterans getting help at Scottsdale Recovery Center through “Homes for Heroes,” a state-funded program that combines addiction treatment with supportive housing and financial assistance. A $150,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is aimed at removing the everyday barriers that often keep veterans from entering or completing treatment.

State grant helps Scottsdale center remove barriers to veteran treatment