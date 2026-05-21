MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up as we head toward Memorial Day

PHOENIX — It's been a nice start to the week across Arizona!

Temperatures are now starting to climb little by little.

Expect Valley highs in the mid 90s Thursday and upper 90s by Friday and Saturday.

Afternoon and evening breezes will pick up most days with gusts at 20 to 25 mph across the state.

With high pressure on the way, things are looking even hotter over Memorial Day weekend.

Valley temperatures will back up near 100 degrees by Sunday and Monday.

We're also tracking a bit of moisture moving in over Memorial Day weekend that could bring a few spotty showers or dry-based thunderstorms to the high country. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.56" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

