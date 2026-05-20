One hurt in shooting involving officers at business near 67th Avenue and Bell Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Officers were involved in a shooting at a shopping center in Glendale on Wednesday morning, police say.

The incident occurred at a business near 67th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 a.m. when officers responded to investigate a domestic violence incident.

One person was shot by officers and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Glendale Police Department officials say.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police say there is no threat to the community, but there will be some restrictions in the area throughout the investigation.