Fire crews contain large house fire near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road

PEORIA, AZ — Phoenix Fire crews battled a large house fire that broke out near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road on Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene showed large flames coming from multiple areas of the home around 9 a.m. Fire crews were fighting the blaze on the roof, but were seen getting off the roof as the fire appeared to grow.

The fire was brought under control and has been extinguished, but crews will be at the scene working to control hot spots.

Five people have been displaced after the fire, but everyone got out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is not known, and the investigation is ongoing.