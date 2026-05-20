PD: Two drivers left scene after hitting, killing pedestrian on McDowell Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking more information after two drivers left the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to investigate the crash near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who was unresponsive in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the initial investigation, detectives believe the woman was walking westbound on McDowell Road in the curb lane when she was hit by a tan-colored SUV. She was then struck by a white SUV.

Neither driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police or SILENT WITNESS at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.