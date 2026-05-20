Crews fight fire at recycling transfer station near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A fire broke out at a recycling transfer station in Phoenix overnight, prompting a first-alarm response by fire crews.

The station is located near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the fire is under control as of about 4 a.m., but crews are working with staff at the transfer station to break apart debris piles and extinguish hot spots.

There may be visible smoke in the area "for an extended period" of time, fire crews say.

The cause of the fire is not known.