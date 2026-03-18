AM Roundup: Major murder trial at risk, reaction grows to Cesar Chavez allegations

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! We're in for a sizzling March day with highs in the triple digits!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, March 18; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning issued as record-breaking March temperatures approach

Today could make history in Phoenix. We're forecasting a high of 101º, which would be the earliest 100-degree day on record and the hottest March temperature ever. Tomorrow will be even hotter.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge will make a decision on whether to dismiss the case against former Phoenix police officer Germayne Cunningham and his wife, Lisa, or declare a mistrial.

They are on trial for murder in the 2017 death of their 7-year-old daughter, Sanaa.

The issue in the case centers around major problems with the Goodyear Police Department's tracking of evidence.

Their computer software “glitches” and creates “phantom” entries for dates and times. As a result, property and evidence employees admitted to personally changing the dates and times without verifying that the information is accurate.

ABC15's Chief Investigator, Dave Biscobing, will be at the hearing this morning. As soon as the judge makes a decision, we'll let you know.

Major child murder trial at risk because Goodyear PD failed to track evidence

Shortly after Phoenix officials rolled out their new plan to address homelessness in Phoenix, we're getting a look at how it is already impacting those in need.

ABC15's Ford Hatchett met with one woman who previously struggled to trust someone would actually help her, but she is now sharing her story of hope.

She recently got into her own apartment after finally relenting and asking for assistance.

Phoenix woman experiencing homelessness shares story of hope after finally getting own apartment

The United Farm Workers union has distanced itself from annual celebrations of its founder, Cesar Chavez, amid what it said were troubling but unspecified allegations.

In a statement Tuesday, the union said allegations of "abuse of young women or minors" were concerning enough to urge people around the country to participate in immigration justice events or acts of service instead of the typical events in March to commemorate Chavez's legacy.

Valley leaders and government organizations are responding to the allegations. Click the link above to read the latest reactions from around Arizona.

Valley reaction grows in response to allegations against labor rights activist Cesar Chavez

At one nonprofit senior living community in the Valley, residents with Parkinson’s disease are proving movement can be powerful medicine.

At The Terraces of Phoenix, program director Troy Epps launched Parkinson’s Connect, an initiative designed to bring together resources, support, and specialized fitness opportunities for residents living with the disease.

Reaching out to multiple nonprofits, he was able to create a number of meaningful programs to improve residents' lives.

Program for people with Parkinson's shows power of movement in fight against the disease