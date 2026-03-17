WATCH: Program for people with Parkinson's shows power of movement in fight against the disease

PHOENIX — At one nonprofit senior living community in the Valley, residents with Parkinson’s disease are proving movement can be powerful medicine.

At The Terraces of Phoenix, program director Troy Epps launched Parkinson’s Connect, an initiative designed to bring together resources, support, and specialized fitness opportunities for residents living with the disease.

Reaching out to multiple nonprofits, he was able to create a number of meaningful programs to improve residents' lives.

Partnering with the Davis Phinney Foundation, the community now hosts Pedaling for Parkinson’s, a stationary cycling program backed by research showing regular rides can reduce symptoms by as much as 35%.

ABC15 saw these adaptive fitness classes in action, talked with residents about how the program is improving their daily lives, and heard from Epps about how a simple idea to help residents stay connected turned into a movement of its own.

Watch the full story in the video player above.