AM Roundup: Leads on Emily Pike death, weather changes, Phoenix protest response

You may need to use those windshield wipers on your Thursday morning commute!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 6, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm moving into Arizona with rain, snow and gusty winds

Clouds are moving in ahead of our next Arizona storm. In the Valley, we'll see a few spotty showers through midday. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees.

Attorneys for a Chicago police officer have notified the Tempe Police Department about their plans to sue the department.

Jalen Woods and his attorneys have sent a notice of claim, the first step toward a lawsuit, to the city, accusing them of malicious prosecution and false arrest for the August 2024 traffic stop on Mill Avenue.

Benjamin Taylor, the attorney for Woods, tells the ABC15 Investigators that the department violated his civil rights. The claim is asking for $1.5 million to settle the matter.

A father-son combo is showing us all what courage and bravery look like after they both recently took home awards for their heroic actions.

Don Marbach was recently given a Citizen Bravery award for working with police and rendering first aid after a shooting at an Albertsons in Scottsdale in August.

Then, in Marbach's time of need, his son Jake stepped up and saved his life.

Father and son each win citizen bravery awards

On Wednesday, Phoenix police presented their protest response policy to city leaders, which will be released in full in April.

The policy comes after dozens of community and staff comments and feedback from the recent Department of Justice report.

Police said the goals of the revised policy are to enhance constitutional rights, establish when force is necessary, and provide accountability after the fact.

Multiple communities are hurting and pushing for answers after the death of 14-year-old Emily Pike.

Mesa police confirm the teen was living in a group home when she was reported missing.

Pike was last seen in January near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road. Weeks later, on Valentine's Day, her body was found dismembered off of U.S. 60 northeast of Globe.

Nearly one week after she was identified, Gila County Sheriff's Office told ABC15 they have leads, and the FBI is also getting involved in the case.

