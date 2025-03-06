WATCH: Father and son each win citizen bravery awards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A father-son combo are showing us all what courage and bravery look like after they both recently took home awards for their heroic actions.

Don Marbach was recently given a Citizen Bravery award for working with police and rendering first aid after a shooting at an Albertsons in Scottsdale in August.

Then in Marbach's time of need, his son Jake stepped up and saved his life.

Jake performed CPR on his dad while he was having a heart attack, which may have saved his life.

Hear more about this heroic, life-saving father-son duo by watching the video in the player above.