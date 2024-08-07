Two men in critical condition after shooting at shopping center near Scottsdale and Thomas roads

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say two men have been taken to a hospital after a shooting outside a shopping center.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Scottsdale and Thomas roads for reports of a shooting.

Officials say the two men are in critical condition after a verbal altercation that began in the parking lot of an Albertsons and continued inside the store.

Police say one person was shot inside the store and another left the store and was found at a nearby business.

Scottsdale police say officers responded to the scene as "an active shooter incident" due to the amount of 911 calls. Police confirmed that no active shooter was found inside the store.

Video from ABC15's helicopter showed paramedics working on at least one patient.

Two guns were located at the scene, according to police.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.