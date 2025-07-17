AM Roundup: Ketel Marte home burglary, PHX protest lawsuit latest, drying out

Good Thursday morning!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Isolated storms possible

Storm chances will linger through the morning before drier air takes over. It'll be a warmer day as well, with highs climbing into the low 100s. A few isolated storms are possible again on Friday, but after that, the Valley dries out for the weekend.

Scottsdale police are investigating a "high-dollar" residential burglary of a home belonging to Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte.

Officials believe the burglary happened sometime on Tuesday evening while Marte was playing in the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police reported seeing signs of forced entry into the home, and numerous personal items, including jewelry, were stolen.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

An active investigation remains underway.

After receiving a multi-million-dollar settlement, almost all the falsely charged protesters who collectively sued the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Phoenix Police Department have dropped out of the lawsuit.

The county agreed to settle its half of the case last December for $6 million.

For the remaining claims against Phoenix, two people now remain in the lawsuit: Ryder Collins and Bruce Franks Jr.

At the beginning of the lawsuit, which was first filed in 2021, there were two dozen plaintiffs who sued police and prosecutors for colluding to falsely charge them during a series of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

ABC15’s “Politically Charged” investigation exposed how Phoenix officers and county prosecutors lied to grand juries to obtain the charges.

Jeff Darren Muse, diagnosed with glioblastoma more than two years ago, discovered his own writing contained the blueprint for facing an incurable form of cancer.

Glioblastoma is considered the deadliest form of brain cancer for adults, with a life expectancy of approximately 15 months after diagnosis. But Muse has defied those odds through a combination of experimental treatment and a unique life philosophy he developed before his diagnosis.

"Angry at times, sad at times, fearful at times, I had to wrestle with what felt like life being destroyed," Muse said about learning of his diagnosis.

The former wilderness educator and park ranger had unknowingly written his survival guide in a series of essays called "Dear Park Ranger" about the geography of hope. In it, he describes a life mantra through four experiences: Agony, Endurance, Comfort and Pleasure.

"I've been thinking a lot about that word, stable," Muse said.

Stable is a common term used for those living with glioblastoma, after a tumor is no longer growing.

A Phoenix veterinary worker is facing multiple felony charges after police say he climbed through windows at group homes to provide teens with drugs and alcohol in exchange for sexual favors.

Jacob Betancourt, 31, was arrested on June 26 and indicted on charges including luring a minor for sexual exploitation, child enticement, and transmitting obscene materials to minors. He's being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

“The state is very concerned about the nature of the charges. There are multiple offense dates,” prosecutors said during Betancourt's court appearance. "We're also concerned that he's just an overall danger to other children in the community."

Court documents reveal Betancourt allegedly snuck into a Mesa group home through a window, providing teens with cell phones, marijuana gummies, nicotine vapes, and vodka. Investigators say he then asked for nude photos and attempted to arrange sexual encounters.

When a 14-year-old victim in a Glendale group home told Betancourt she didn't want to have sex and "just wanted to hang out and be a kid," he allegedly threatened to stop bringing her vapes, money, and cell phones.

"You want me to get your needs, but you can't do mine?" Betancourt texted the victim, according to court records. “I will risk going to jail if it means I get to have sex with you,” Betancourt allegedly texted the teen.

