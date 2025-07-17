MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Morning storms, then drying out!

PHOENIX — After a soggy start to the day across parts of southwest Arizona and western Maricopa County, we’re already seeing a shift.

Drier air is moving in, and sunshine is on the way.

That leftover weather disturbance from Wednesday brought widespread showers and even a few storms early this morning, with some areas picking up close to three-quarters of an inch of rain. It’s now weakening and sliding out, and we’re already starting to feel the changes.

By this afternoon, clouds will clear out, giving us a lot more sunshine compared to yesterday. That sunshine will help push our temperatures back up, with most Valley spots climbing into the low 100s later today.

A few isolated thunderstorms are still possible Friday, mainly west of the Valley and across the higher terrain.

Flash flooding could still be a concern where storms do pop up, but overall, the activity will be much more limited than what we’ve seen recently.

Arizona’s weather quiets down even more this weekend as an upper-level low shifts into California, bringing in even drier air across the state.

We’ll still hang on to slight monsoon storm chances in the mountains, but the Valley looks dry, with near-normal highs and lots of sunshine.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.70" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.25" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

