Maricopa County to pay $6M to protestors arrested and falsely charged in 2020

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has approved a massive settlement to end its portion of a lawsuit filed by police protesters who were arrested and falsely charged in 2020.

The $6 million payout was passed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting on Wednesday morning.

The City of Phoenix and its police department are still being sued by the protesters.

The plaintiffs in Keisha Acton v. Allister Adel collectively alleged that they were wrongfully arrested at four different demonstrations in 2020 and later fraudulently charged with various crimes.

For years, ABC15’s “Politically Charged” investigation has exposed how police and prosecutors colluded to falsely charge dozens of protesters, including a scheme where officials invented a fake gang and then claimed protesters were members.

Charges were eventually dismissed in every felony protest case brought by Phoenix police and the county attorney’s office in 2020.

The protest scandal also prompted the Department of Justice to launch its sweeping investigation into Phoenix police.

