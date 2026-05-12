AM Roundup: Jones Fire latest, Goodyear detective admits to evidence issues in court, grads at PCH

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! After the hottest weather of the year so far yesterday, temperatures start heading in the right direction today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, May 12; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning through Tuesday in the Valley

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley today as temperatures climb to 106. Tonight, clouds fill in, and lows settle in the mid-70s. Then Wednesday brings some relief, with highs dropping to 101.

Forward progress was stopped late Monday after the "Jones Fire" burned almost 90 acres in and near Wickenburg.

The fire was first reported late Monday morning.

Roughly 8-10 RVs were destroyed by the fire. What caused the fire is not yet known.

The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter. All residents who are being forced to evacuate can head to the Wickenburg High School gym, located at 1090 South Vulture Mine Road.

Forward progress stopped after 'Jones Fire' burns almost 90 acres near Wickenburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.

A man was arrested Friday after human remains were discovered at two different apartments in the Valley last week.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, police responded to a call at an apartment complex near 24th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix. The caller told authorities that his daughter told him a man had killed her boyfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a unit containing a strong odor of bleach, according to court paperwork. As authorities conducted a sweep of the unit, they discovered a dismembered body in the hallway closet, with the head and hands missing.

At a later time, the daughter returned to the apartment complex and was detained by police, according to court documents.

She then provided a statement to authorities, saying that it was her boyfriend who was killed.

Man arrested after human remains found in suitcase at apartment complex in Glendale

During a special evidentiary hearing in a controversial child murder case, a Goodyear police detective admitted under oath that he knew about problems with key pieces of evidence months before the trial began and never disclosed them.

Detective Noah Yeo said that he discovered back in May 2025 that there were inaccurate times and dates in the chain of custody logs regarding cell phone evidence in the case against Germayne and Lisa Cunningham.

However, he didn’t alert anyone about those issues until January 2026, when the trial had already been underway for five months.

DEFENSE: "You failed to disclose it."

DET. YEO: "Yes."

Defense attorneys used Yeo's testimony to establish how much the prosecution's case depends on two key pieces of evidence now in question — the Cunninghams' cell phones.

Goodyear detective admits he knew about evidence problems months before Cunningham trial

A couple of dozen students who were or are current patients at Phoenix Children’s hospital celebrated a milestone on Monday: Finishing their school year while going through one of the hardest moments of their lives to date.

About 30 students celebrated finishing the academic year with 1 Darn Cool School with help from Desert Financial. Some students were honored for their achievement in moving on to the next school year, while others celebrated graduating from high school.

“I'm here because it’s something that should be celebrated, something that is achievable. Yes, it’s hard to accept being a senior and graduating and missing most of my senior year, but I'm here, and I'm celebrating,” said 18-year-old Analysia Spencer-Stevens.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients graduate, celebrate another end of school year