MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning through Tuesday in the Valley

PHOENIX — High pressure is bringing the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year!

Much of the Valley is expected to soar to around 106 degrees on Tuesday afternoon after Phoenix reached 109 on Monday.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening bringing another ABC15 Weather Action Day to the Valley.

Take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures by drinking plenty of water and limiting your time outside. Don't leave children or pets in your vehicle. It could be fatal.

Air quality is also an issue in the Valley. Another Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through Tuesday as pollution reaches unhealthy levels.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

Please help reduce ozone pollution by driving as little as possible, carpooling or using public transit. Even waiting to refuel your vehicle until after dark and avoiding idling in long drive-thru lines helps too.

Air quality looks to improve as breezes pick up on Wednesday. Those winds will also help usher in some cooler air.

We could drop out of the triple digits by Thursday, but highs will still run well above the normal of 93 degrees for this time of year.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.52" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

