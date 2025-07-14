AM Roundup: Historic Grand Canyon lodge reportedly destroyed by wildfire, caregiver sentenced to prison

Good Monday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon moisture back in the forecast

We're in the triple digits today with a high of 109º and breezy conditions throughout the afternoon. While most of us stay dry, there's a slight 10% chance for a stray evening storm as monsoon moisture slowly creeps in.

A historic lodge on the Grand Canyon's North Rim has been destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire, the park said Sunday.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim, was consumed by the flames, park Superintendent Ed Keeble told park residents, staff, and others in a meeting Sunday morning. He said the visitor center, the gas station, a wastewater treatment plant, an administrative building, and some employee housing were also lost.

Two wildfires are burning at or near the North Rim, known as the White Sage Fire and the Dragon Bravo Fire. The latter is the one that impacted the lodge and other structures. The park initially was managing it as a controlled burn, but then shifted to suppression as it rapidly grew, fire officials said.

It has been reported that between 50 and 80 structures have been lost in the fire, including NPS administrative buildings and visitor facilities. No injuries or deaths have been reported, and all staff and residents were successfully evacuated prior to the fire’s escalation.

Millions of people visit Grand Canyon National Park annually, with most going to the more popular South Rim. The North Rim is open seasonally. It was evacuated last Thursday because of a wildfire.

The burning of the wastewater treatment plant resulted in the release of chlorine gas that prompted the evacuation of firefighters and hikers from the inner canyon, park officials said Sunday. Chlorine gas is heavier than air and can quickly settle into lower elevations such as the inner canyon, posing a health risk.

Wildfire Watch: White Sage and Dragon Bravo Fires

A former caregiver has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault a woman with dementia at a senior living facility.

Ernesto Aguillar Barbosa will also serve probation and be required to register as a sex offender for life following his prison term.

"Mr. Barbosa, based on your pleas, it is the judgment of the court you are guilty of count 1 as amended, attempt to commit sexual assault," Judge Suzanne Marwil said during sentencing.

The victim's family was able to address Barbosa directly in court.

"You have acted completely contrary to your professional and moral obligations as a caregiver. You are a sexual predator who preyed on my mother and other vulnerable people," a family member told Barbosa.

ABC15 first broke the story of Barbosa's arrest last year after he was caught abusing a patient at the facility. The abuse only came to light after the victim's family installed a hidden camera in her room, which documented the assault.

A Tempe restaurant owner is feeling the generosity of his community after a recent burglary at his burger restaurant.

Yianni Loannou came to work with a bad taste in his mouth when he saw the mess a burglar left behind at his burger spot near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.

"The bottom window was broken," Loannou said.

Around midnight on July 7, the burglar appears to have used a rock to shatter a window, then made a lot of noise while stealing the cash register before darting off with over a couple of hundred bucks in cash.

For the owner of Johnny's Burgers in Tempe, there was a brief thought after the burglary to throw in the towel on running a restaurant he's had for the past decade.

Tempe restaurant owner finds community support after burglaryv

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, July 14-20.



Angry Chickz : On July 14, to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day, get a free side of mac and cheese with any classic meal or bowl purchase.

: On July 14, to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day, get a free side of mac and cheese with any classic meal or bowl purchase. Arizona Animal Welfare League: Kittens are just $50, and cats over 1 year old are FREE to adopt through July 19.

Kittens are just $50, and cats over 1 year old are FREE to adopt through July 19. Queen Creek Olive Mill : Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50.

: Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50. Spirit of Hope Summer Event : Get free backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, hair braiding resources, crafts, fun for kids and more! This event is on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonepoint Community Church (4445 W Olive Ave, Glendale)

: Get free backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, hair braiding resources, crafts, fun for kids and more! This event is on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonepoint Community Church (4445 W Olive Ave, Glendale) AMC movie theaters will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer.

will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer. See more deals and freebies in the headline link.