MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances back this week!

PHOENIX — A shift in the weather pattern is underway as monsoon moisture begins increasing across Arizona!

High pressure remains in control for another day, though, keeping temperatures near 110 degrees in the Valley.

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through this evening for Mohave County and Wednesday for areas below 4,000 feet in the Grand Canyon.

The high is slowly sliding east, however, making room for changes ahead.

By Tuesday, isolated to scattered storms are expected across southeast and eastern Arizona, with some drifting toward Phoenix, bringing gusty winds and brief downpours.

Storm chances peak Wednesday and Thursday as moisture levels climb and the setup becomes more favorable for widespread thunderstorms, including the threat of flash flooding.

We could even see Phoenix highs dip below 100 degrees if rain and cloud cover develop.

Storm chances taper off Friday into the weekend as drier air moves back in.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.60" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.15" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

