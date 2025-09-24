AM Roundup: Grijalva projected to win CD7, sex assault suspect linked to homicide, 5 hurt in Phoenix shooting

Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Sept. 24; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up briefly before our next chance of rain arrives

High pressure is keeping our forecast dry across the Valley today and turning up the heat. Afternoon highs will climb near 107º, just one degree shy of the record. Tonight, expect lows to hold in the low to mid 80s.

Phoenix police say five people have been injured after a shooting in south Phoenix.

Officials responded to a shooting call near 24th Street and Southern Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police say five people were found with gunshot wounds, and at least three of the victims, only identified as men, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victims.

ABC15 crews also spotted a car crash near the intersection.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as they continue to investigate.

One Arizona school superintendent could earn about $475,000 this year in salary and other compensation, according to ABC15’s analysis of school administrator contracts and salary data from across the state.

Jeremy Calles became the superintendent of the Tolleson Union High School District nearly three years ago. Last year, he received a base salary of $334,800 plus bonuses and perks, which raised his total compensation to approximately $433,000. His current contract could push his total pay above $475,000 for the 2025-2026 school year.

TUHSD ranks 16th statewide in enrollment, but Calles ranks first in total compensation, based on ABC15’s review of superintendent contracts for 84 school districts in Arizona, including nearly every district in Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima counties.

The five-month investigation found that total compensation packages often included thousands of dollars in additional benefits beyond base salary. In 33 of the 84 contracts, the maximum additional compensation totaled more than $50,000.

"When I took over the job, I told the board, I can do more than what's being done," Calles told ABC15 investigator Melissa Blasius in an interview last week.

Calles defended his compensation, noting his district pays Arizona's highest teacher salaries.

DATA: Arizona public school Superintendent salaries

A suspect in a violent sexual assault last month is now connected to a homicide from 2024.

Police arrested 24-year-old Luis "Gustavo" Tapia on Saturday, September 20, in connection with a woman who was found severely physically and sexually assaulted on August 14.

The woman was found in an alleyway/carport area near 44th and Oak streets, just north of McDowell Road. That victim was taken to a hospital but later released.

After identifying Tapia as a suspect in that case, detectives were able to identify him as a suspect in a homicide case that happened a year prior, on June 13, 2024, in the same area as the sexual assault.

On that day, Phoenix police were called to the scene for an emergency radio call of an unknown trouble in an alley.

When officers arrived, they located a woman on the ground, suffering from a head injury. She was rushed to a hospital and received treatment for nearly a week before dying from her injuries on June 21, 2024, according to officials.

Southern Arizona voters have selected Adelita Grijalva as a successor to the late U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who was her father and a progressive stalwart who represented the state for more than two decades in Congress, according to the Associated Press.

Raúl Grijalva died in March, resulting in the 7th Congressional District seat being one of three safely Democratic districts to become vacant due to lawmakers’ deaths. One has since been filled. Another in Texas has yet to be filled, and a vacancy in a heavily Republican Tennessee district will be filled following an election in December.

Adelita Grijalva faced off against Republican business owner Daniel Butierez, to fill the final 15 months of the late congressman's term. Two third-party candidates were also on the ballot.