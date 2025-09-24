MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up briefly before our next chance of rain arrives

PHOENIX — Our forecast is drying out across Arizona as high pressure builds.

It's also turning up the heat in the Valley!

Temperatures will climb to 105 degrees or hotter by Wednesday and Thursday, just a few degrees shy of daily records.

This kind of late September heat brings a moderate to major risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you are spending time outside, pace yourself, stay hydrated, and find shade whenever possible.

By Thursday, breezes will start to pick up as the next storm system approaches. That storm will drop Valley temperatures more than 10 degrees by Friday and bring widespread storm chances across Arizona.

Flash flooding will be possible, too!

A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday evening for parts of southeastern Arizona, including Tucson.

Thunderstorms could bring one to two inches of rain, with higher totals in the mountains.

Flooding may occur in rivers, washes, and other low-lying areas, as well as in city streets and low-water crossings, making travel dangerous.

Here in the Valley, storm chances increase Thursday night, peak Friday, and linger through the weekend.

With just one week left in monsoon season, these could be our final rain chances of the year. So far, Phoenix is running more than an inch below normal.

The good news is this storm will bring a welcome cooldown!

Valley highs drop into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend, with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.88" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.41" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

